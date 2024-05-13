Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 608.7 days.
Amada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $9.77 on Monday. Amada has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.
About Amada
