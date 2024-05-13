Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 608.7 days.

Amada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $9.77 on Monday. Amada has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

