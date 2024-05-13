Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in AAON by 50.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $77.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.88. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. AAON’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

