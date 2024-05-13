Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $66,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,658 shares in the company, valued at $532,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,377 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

