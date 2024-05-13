Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FOX by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 996,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 726,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FOX by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

FOX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.24. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.