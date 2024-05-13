Amalgamated Bank Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Ziff Davis worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ziff Davis by 11.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,375,000 after acquiring an additional 159,839 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Ziff Davis by 49.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 175,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 274,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $75.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

