Amalgamated Bank Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,003,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,783,000 after buying an additional 313,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835,109 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,278,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,096,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after purchasing an additional 116,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,348,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

