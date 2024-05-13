Amalgamated Bank Has $1.96 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 42,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $196.38 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.06 and a 52 week high of $199.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.49 and its 200-day moving average is $156.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

