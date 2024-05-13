Amalgamated Bank Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 519.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 656,473 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 325,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 585,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,364,000 after buying an additional 148,826 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,442,000 after acquiring an additional 147,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 140.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 63,086 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.36. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

