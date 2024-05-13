Amalgamated Bank Has $2.21 Million Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 733.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 181.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $119.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.37. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $244.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.