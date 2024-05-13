Amalgamated Bank Sells 562 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of ONE Gas worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,825,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,674.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 28,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 51.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $64.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

