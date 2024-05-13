Amalgamated Bank Sells 884 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Associated Banc worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,561,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 687,552 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2,344.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 680,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,529 shares of company stock valued at $564,115. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

