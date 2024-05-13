Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Crane NXT worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $306,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,749,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 8,855.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 697,808 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $60.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane NXT

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.