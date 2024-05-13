AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. AMC Networks updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AMCX opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

