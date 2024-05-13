AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. AMC Networks updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of AMCX opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMC Networks

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Further Reading

Earnings History for AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

