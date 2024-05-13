Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Amerant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $225,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

