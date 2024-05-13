American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the April 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.01 on Monday. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
