American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the April 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.01 on Monday. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

