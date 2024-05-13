American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,476 shares of company stock valued at $331,919 and have sold 60,263 shares valued at $2,212,078. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

