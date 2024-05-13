American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

American States Water Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $77.98 on Thursday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.43.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 6.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 143.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American States Water by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

