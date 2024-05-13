Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.92.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $207.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.67 and a 200-day moving average of $189.58. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $207.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

