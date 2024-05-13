Analyzing iHuman (NYSE:IH) & Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) and iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zhongchao and iHuman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $19.43 million 0.14 -$11.34 million N/A N/A iHuman $143.40 million 0.67 $25.48 million $0.47 3.89

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Zhongchao has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zhongchao and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A iHuman 17.78% 20.27% 13.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Zhongchao shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of iHuman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iHuman beats Zhongchao on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery. It provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. iHuman Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

