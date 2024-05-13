Analyzing Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) & Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rivian Automotive and Lotus Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 10 13 0 2.50 Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.19%. Lotus Technology has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.67%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Lotus Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -111.09% -53.55% -31.94% Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Lotus Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $4.43 billion 2.20 -$5.43 billion ($5.77) -1.73 Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.32 -$742.00 million ($0.48) -15.62

Lotus Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rivian Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Lotus Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

