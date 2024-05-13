Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

AVXL opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Anavex Life Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $374,971.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,250,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 700,812 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 13.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 720,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 86,390 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 360.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 59,024 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after buying an additional 54,034 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

