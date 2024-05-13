Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,170,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 300,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,021,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,833,000 after buying an additional 64,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,785,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,586,000 after acquiring an additional 456,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,505.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,487 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NLY opened at $19.97 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

