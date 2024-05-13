Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) PT Lowered to $23.00

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 287.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management cut Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $5.93 on Monday. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annovis Bio will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the third quarter valued at $2,847,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

