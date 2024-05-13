Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 5.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,914 shares of company stock worth $16,915,360. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AON opened at $293.10 on Monday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

