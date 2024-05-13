Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Welltower Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $98.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $99.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.