Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,004 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 29,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 308,348 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,089,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,821,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,846 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,231,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,843,000 after purchasing an additional 618,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 296,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.