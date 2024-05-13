Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $73.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

