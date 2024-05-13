Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $198.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.43 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

