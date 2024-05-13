Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 362 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $80.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

