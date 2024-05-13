Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 26.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $203.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.81. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

