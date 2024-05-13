Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,127,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,645,444,000 after acquiring an additional 717,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after buying an additional 3,062,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,590,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,810,000 after buying an additional 166,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,823,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,610,000 after acquiring an additional 237,410 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $103.21 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.08. The company has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

