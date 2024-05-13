Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,127,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,645,444,000 after acquiring an additional 717,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after buying an additional 3,062,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,590,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,810,000 after buying an additional 166,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,823,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,610,000 after acquiring an additional 237,410 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE RY opened at $103.21 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.08. The company has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.00.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.
Royal Bank of Canada Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
