Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $155.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $173.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.94 and its 200 day moving average is $144.17. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

