Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,580 shares of company stock worth $17,711,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $101.89 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

