Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $338,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. River Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox Trading Up 1.3 %

CLX opened at $143.35 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.33 and a 200-day moving average of $143.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

