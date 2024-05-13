Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $429,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $154.33 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.