Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,847,000 after buying an additional 4,393,084 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $46,323,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,862,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,517 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $28,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.48.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KIM opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

