Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,975,000 after buying an additional 33,795 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 71,379 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,327,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,638,000 after purchasing an additional 570,329 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $117.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $141.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

