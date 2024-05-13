Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $405,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after acquiring an additional 787,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,667,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,752,000 after buying an additional 217,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,650,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $535,119,000 after buying an additional 143,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $101.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

