Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 347,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 80,203 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $39.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.