Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $97.69 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -133.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,322 shares of company stock valued at $837,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

