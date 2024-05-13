Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 918.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 124,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $278.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.90 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

