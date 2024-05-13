Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,096 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 891,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $321,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 198,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 27.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

