Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $209.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

