Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,323 Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PXH opened at $20.66 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

