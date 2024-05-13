Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,042,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 291,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,691 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 407.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 372,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 299,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $263.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.40 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Stories

