Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 201.2% during the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 148,809 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,868,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $90,900,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $106.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust Profile
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Camden Property Trust
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Peloton Stock Is Now a Buyout Target, What’s It Worth?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Suddenly Drew in Options Traders
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Rocket Lab Stock Drops but Could Still Launch Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.