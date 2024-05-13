Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 201.2% during the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 148,809 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,868,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $90,900,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $106.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

