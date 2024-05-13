Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,158 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 105.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 353,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after buying an additional 3,494,579 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 1,542.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 15,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $352,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

