Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Best Buy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,380 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 475,813 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after acquiring an additional 290,689 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE BBY opened at $74.17 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.