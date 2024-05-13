Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $405,000 Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,728 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,251,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,458,000 after buying an additional 207,652 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 38,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 80,243 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 184.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.75.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

