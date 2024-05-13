Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock Holdings Increased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,241 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,325,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,696,000 after acquiring an additional 43,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,134,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after acquiring an additional 45,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,375,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,746,000 after acquiring an additional 502,472 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE opened at $14.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

